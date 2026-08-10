'Lovely Runner' Seo Hye-won Is Expecting Her First Child, Four Months After Announcing Her Marriage

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jung] Actress Seo Hye-won is going to become a mother. About four months after announcing her marriage, she has shared the news of her pregnancy herself and is receiving many congratulations.

On the 10th, Seo Hye-won posted several photos on her social networking service account, along with heart emojis and no further explanation.

The photos drew attention with cute baby clothes, dolls, and gifts celebrating childbirth. In particular, a note included the message, "Wishing Hye-won a blessed baby and a happy journey as a mother," hinting at the pregnancy news. Seo Hye-won did not leave a long separate message, but the photos alone were enough to share the happy news of welcoming a new family member, drawing congratulations from fans.

Netizens left messages of support such as, "Congratulations," "Wishing you a safe and healthy delivery," "It feels like you just got married, and now you're already becoming a mother," and "I hope you meet a beautiful baby."

Earlier, Seo Hye-won personally announced her marriage in a handwritten letter in April. At the time, she said, "I would like to carefully share an important update in my life," and added, "I met a precious partner with whom I promised to share our lives, and we have become husband and wife," drawing congratulations from fans. Now, after marriage, she has shared news of her pregnancy as well, marking another new beginning in her life.

Seo Hye-won made her debut in the 2018 web drama Just One Bite and later gained recognition through appearances in SBS's Business Proposal, tvN's Goe-ri and Naeng-so, and ENA's Extraordinary Attorney Woo. In particular, she played Lee Hyun-joo, the close friend of Im Sol, played by Kim Hye-yoon, in tvN's Lovely Runner, earning much love for her realistic performance and making a strong impression on the public.

Jo Min-jung, mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.