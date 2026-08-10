Han Su-min, Park Myung-soo’s Wife, Surprises with a Hospital Skit... Double Role as Doctor and Patient Shows Unexpected Charm

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Su-hyun] Han Su-min, the wife of comedian Park Myung-soo and a doctor, showed a different side of herself by playing both a doctor and a patient in a hospital promotional video.

On the 10th, Han Su-min posted a short video on her social networking service account along with the caption, "If your body feels heavy and fatigue has built up, try adding energy to your tired daily life with a NAD injection."

In the video, Han Su-min acted out a skit based on the concept of "a patient who uses medical terms."

Taking on both roles as doctor and patient, Han Su-min moved naturally between the two characters and delivered a convincing performance.

First appearing as the doctor, Han Su-min guided the scene by kindly asking the patient, "How can I help you?" She then switched to the patient role and comically portrayed a consultation with the doctor while repeatedly using professional medical terms.

Fans also responded warmly to Han Su-min's natural acting. Viewers who watched the video praised her unexpected talent, leaving comments such as, "You're really good at acting."

Han Su-min has actively communicated with the public through various contents related to the hospital she runs on social networking service. She has introduced the daily lives of medical staff and even shared skit-style videos in which she appears herself, promoting the hospital in a friendly way.

In a previous video, viewers also showed interest in her unexpected side, leaving comments such as, "An extreme job that even requires acting" and "You're good at acting too."

Meanwhile, Park Myung-soo and Han Su-min married in 2008 and have one daughter.

Last year, Han Su-min opened a Department of Family Medicine (FM) clinic in Apgujeong-dong, Seoul. The clinic provides treatment centered on Functional Medicine and an Obesity Clinic.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.