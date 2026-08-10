Pungja, After Losing 33 kg, Looks Even Thinner... Cheeks and Jawline Gone, Nearly at a "Skinny-Bones" Look

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] YouTuber Pungja showed off a dramatically changed appearance after losing 33 kg.

On the 10th, Pungja posted two photos on her social media account.

In the photos, Pungja is taking a selfie while wearing a character hat. Her cheeks and jawline have thinned out, drawing attention to her sharper face. In particular, her side profile made the changes after her diet even more noticeable. Her smaller face and more defined features stood out at a glance.

Pungja recently drew attention for losing 33 kg over the past year and five months. She said she initially relied on obesity medication, but stopped because of side effects. She later explained that she steadily lost weight through exercise and diet management.

Meanwhile, Pungja runs her personal YouTube channel, "Pungja Teribi," and has recently appeared on Disney+ variety show "Belly Showdown" and U+tv and U+ Mobile TV's "Be My Side 4."

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This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.