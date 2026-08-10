Kim Hyo-jin Reveals Severe Conflict With Husband: "He Drank and Expressed Unusual Anger... I Even Considered Divorce"

[Sportschosun Jo Yoon-sun] Comedian Kim Hyo-jin opened up about a period in the past when she went through severe conflict with her husband and even considered divorce.

On the 10th, a video titled "'Love is patient...,' the words God spoke to me again" was uploaded to Lee Sung-mi's YouTube channel, Not_found.

In the video, Kim Hyo-jin said she had severe conflicts with her husband early in their marriage. She recalled, "After I married my husband and, coincidentally, after our first daughter was born, the things he was doing kept clashing and going wrong."

Kim Hyo-jin said, "My husband really wanted to be a good father and a capable father, but when things did not go well outside, his stress reached the limit." She added, "Because reality was not matching his dream, he was having such a hard time that he began to turn to alcohol."

She continued, "When someone is going through a hard time and alcohol comes in, it becomes a trigger for anger, and they express that anger in an abnormal way. I became the target of that anger." She added, "He would come home drunk and take out his anger on me, and at the time, I just could not understand it."

Kim Hyo-jin recalled, "I was struggling too. I was also earning money outside and coming home to raise a newborn daughter, which was no easy task. At the time, I thought I was doing my best in my role and doing almost everything perfectly, with nothing lacking. But when my husband blamed me and talked about his disappointment and anger toward me, I thought, 'Is he crazy?'"

She went on to confess that after such incidents repeated, she concluded in her own way that she could not live with someone so irresponsible and self-centered, and even decided to divorce him.

However, while praying, Kim Hyo-jin said she remembered her wedding vows and gathered her heart again. She began praying for her husband's recovery and said, "I realized that the thought I had inside, 'What did I do wrong?' was pride, and it changed my heart."

She especially said she began to understand how lonely and difficult it must have been for her husband, and that as she listened to him, he too began to change.

Kim Hyo-jin said, "My husband is such a kind person, but he talks a lot. I always pushed him away, but I later realized he had been hurt by my attitude." She added, "His work was not going well either, and I was the only person he could truly share everything with. But when the one person in his life pushed him away and ignored him, he must have felt cornered and deeply hurt. It was my fault for not looking back at him."

She said that once she changed first, her husband changed with her. "My husband's face recovered. The man who always frowned and only said negative things began to look brighter, smile again, drink less often, and eventually quit drinking altogether," she said. "Within about one or two years, everything was sorted out."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.