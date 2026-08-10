"Heartbroken and Wronged" Young-ja of Season 28 Makes a Bold Transformation After Divorcing Young-cheol in Six Months, Cutting Off Her Long Hair

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Young-ja from "I Am Solo" Season 28 drew attention after making a dramatic transformation with a bob haircut following her divorce from Young-cheol.

On the 10th, Young-ja posted several photos on her social media along with the captions, "Please take good care of me in August" and "Recharging."

In the photos, Young-ja had cut off her long hair and switched to a bob. Her lighter hairstyle gave her a more polished and youthful look.

The change drew even more attention because it came shortly after she opened up about her feelings. Young-ja went through the pain of divorcing Young-cheol just six months after marriage. The two met through the 28th season of SBS Plus and ENA's "I Am Solo" divorcee special last year and held their wedding ceremony in January this year, but they separated last month.

On the 7th, Young-ja said, "My heart is breaking. I feel wronged. I am angry. I am disappointed. I feel devastated," expressing her difficult emotions and leaning on her faith for strength.

Meanwhile, Young-ja was born in 1983, runs a piano academy, and is raising her 14-year-old son on her own.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

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