Yook Joong-wan, Who Once Lived in a Rooftop Room in Mangwon-dong, Moved to Mokdong After Marriage for His Daughter's Education: "It Feels Like I'm Living in Another World" ('Detectives' Business Secrets')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Singer Yook Joong-wan said he moved for his daughter's education.

On the 10th at 10 p.m., Channel A's "Detectives' Business Secrets" will feature Yook Joong-wan, a "down-to-earth musician," as a one-day detective, adding energy to the show.

Yook Joong-wan debuted in 2011 with the band Rose Motel and has won public affection with his realistic lyrics and signature wit. He once drew strong support by revealing his very real rooftop-room life, and more recently he has started a new daily routine as a "Mokdong dad" after leaving Mangwon-dong and moving to Mokdong for his daughter's education.

During the show, Defconn said, "I thought you'd be buried in Mangwon-dong for life, so I was shocked," and Yook Joong-wan replied, "There are lots of flat areas and lots of parks, so my wife and child are satisfied, but I feel like I'm the only one living in another world. I'm the only drunk person in Mokdong," sharing a vivid account of life in Mokdong.

His bittersweet and funny "adjustment period in Mokdong" will also be revealed. Yook said a younger musician from Hongdae came over and started drinking in the morning at 11 a.m. He explained, "When I came out, it was time for the kids to leave school. I was bowing my head when a mother recognized me, so I greeted her, and then I fell straight into a flower bed," drawing laughter.

Meanwhile, this episode's "Case Notebook" will introduce the astonishing story of a mother-in-law who came to the detective team after sensing signs of her daughter-in-law's affair. The client's son was a gifted man who was born in the countryside, never took private lessons or attended cram school, entered a prestigious university, and even completed graduate studies abroad on a scholarship. Now a philosophy professor, he was the family's pride and joy, a true "dragon that rose from a ditch." One day, when the client visited the newlywed home of her son and daughter-in-law, she ran into an unfamiliar man outside the house and instinctively realized he had a suspicious relationship with the daughter-in-law. "I could clearly smell my daughter-in-law on that man. In broad daylight, even the bedding in the master bedroom was disheveled," she said, convinced of the affair. But the daughter-in-law brushed off the suspicion, claiming he was just "the man next door."

The detective team immediately began investigating and, in less than 24 hours, caught the daughter-in-law openly having an affair with the same man she had seen outside the house, confirming that the client's suspicions were true. Even more surprising, the client's son already knew about his wife's affair. Earlier, he had witnessed the affair and said, "All human beings should be guaranteed sexual autonomy. Just because I married you doesn't mean I want to monopolize you," even supporting it. Watching this, one-day detective Yook Joong-wan was stunned, saying, "What kind of values are these? Does this really happen in Korea?" But the real shock came next. There was an unexpected secret behind why the son had allowed his wife's affair. Once his hidden circumstances were revealed, Kim Poong exploded in anger, saying, "That's disgusting," while Defconn was left speechless, calling it "the shock of all shocks" despite all the shocking stories he had seen before.

After hearing the bold story of the couple in "Case Notebook," Yook Joong-wan stirred the set by sharing an all-time shocking real-life affair story of his own. "There was a huge incident at the house I used to live in," he said. "The husband upstairs and the wife downstairs, and the husband downstairs and the wife upstairs, were having affairs with each other. In the end, the rumor spread, and they ran away," he recounted, surprising everyone.

The full story of the astonishing real-life affair Yook Joong-wan witnessed can be seen on Channel A's "Detectives' Business Secrets" at 10 p.m. on Monday, August 10.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.