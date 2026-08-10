"Single Mom" Ji Yeon-soo vents anger over her changed body after childbirth: "My breasts disappeared and my hips sagged"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Broadcaster Ji Yeon-soo spoke about the changes in her body after giving birth.

On the 10th, a video titled "Creating a budget vacation look in the 50,000 won range" was uploaded to Ji Yeon-soo's YouTube channel, "Yeonsurobda."

At the production team's request, Ji Yeon-soo put together a budget vacation outfit in the 50,000 won range and introduced a cap camisole and shirt blouse combination. She said she prefers camisoles with built-in pads that help add volume, adding, "A camisole should have cups."

She spoke candidly and drew laughter, saying, "After childbirth and breastfeeding, your breasts are stolen. They just disappear. The worst thing in the world is giving something and then taking it away." She added, "It makes me so angry. I woke up and they were gone. It happened in an instant. It's really sad."

Ji Yeon-soo also said, "After childbirth and breastfeeding, not only are your breasts stolen, but your hips sag too. A lot of mothers feel stressed about that. So I always buy pants with back pockets," sharing a tip that pockets on the back can help make sagging hip lines look fuller.

Meanwhile, Ji Yeon-soo married Eli, formerly of UKISS, in 2014 and had a son, Minsu, but the couple divorced in 2020. Ji Yeon-soo is raising her son alone, while Eli recently remarried, drawing public attention.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.