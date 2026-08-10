sEODo Band to Release First Full-Length Album in 9 Years: "A Work That Can Show Us Fully"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Gae-eun] sEODo Band will release its first full-length album nine years after its formation.

On the afternoon of the 9th, the documentary film for the band’s first studio album, "One," was released on sEODo Band’s official YouTube channel. The band consists of vocalist Seodo, keyboardist Kim Seong-hyeon, guitarist Yeon Tae-hee, bassist Kim Tae-ju, and drummer Jeong Hyeon-bin.

The documentary captures a wide range of moments as sEODo Band prepares for the album. From each member continuing their work in their respective roles as vocalist and session musician to discussions about the meaning behind the album title and its artwork, the film was enough to build anticipation for "One."

As this is the band’s first full-length album in nine years, the members also showed a strong sense of determination. Seodo said, "Because we have had physical time together over the years, I think sEODo Band has developed its own wisdom, both musically and in the way we live. I thought it might be a good time to take on a full-length album, so we started making it. It has been the most enjoyable project we have worked on so far."

Kim Tae-ju also described the album as "a new starting point that organizes sEODo Band’s journey so far while also moving us forward." Yeon Tae-hee added, "Some may think our first full-length album took a long time, but I believe this is the most appropriate time. It is a work that can show sEODo Band’s music in its fullest form," expressing confidence in the release.

At the end of the video, sEODo Band also expressed affection for fans, saying, "We have a small hope that this could become an important step in the history of Korean music. We also feel that our album may become more valuable as time goes by. We plan to keep making music and sharing love with you in this cycle. We will meet again someday, somewhere, so we want to always tell you that we love you."

sEODo Band’s first full-length album, "One," is the culmination of the musical world of "Joseon pop," the group’s signature genre, and a record that traces the journey they have taken over the past nine years. It reinterprets key sections of the pansori classic "Chunhyangga" across five tracks, with all songs reworked into stylish pop sounds in an effort to establish the identity of Joseon pop.

Along with the album release, sEODo Band will also hold a solo concert on the 16th at the Centennial Memorial Hall Concert Hall at Yonsei University. At the concert, the band is expected to perform all the tracks from the album while also presenting the musical world it has built over the years without reservation, creating an immersive show.

Meanwhile, sEODo Band’s first full-length album, "One," will be released at 6 p.m. on the 14th through major music streaming platforms, and tickets for the solo concert can be purchased through Ticketlink.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.