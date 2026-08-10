Soyou Reveals Luxurious New Home Bought with Gains from SK hynix Stock: "Even a Sauna Room... I'm Living Out My Dream"

[Sportschosun Lee Ga-eun] Singer Soyou has revealed her lavish new home.

On the 10th, a video titled "Soyou's First Look at Her New Home After Moving for the First Time in 6 Years.. !! (+Furniture, Interior, Construction)" was uploaded to the SOYOUGI YouTube channel.

Introducing her new home, Soyou said, "I touched every part of this house after moving in," adding that she carried out a full remodel. The home was finished in an overall white tone, creating a clean and sophisticated atmosphere. In particular, its spacious layout, reminiscent of a sports field, drew attention, and it includes a sauna room, a gym, a studio, a dressing room, and other spaces.

Soyou expressed how satisfied she was with the new house, saying, "I want even more now. Since I think of it as my own home, I feel at ease. If I get tired of the interior, I can just change it again." She added, "I feel like I am living out the dreams I could not fulfill in my previous home. I came to a good house, so I hope good things will happen."

Meanwhile, Soyou drew attention after revealing that the profits from stocks she invested in 10 years ago helped her buy the new home. She said, "About 10 years ago, I decided to study stocks and put around 100 million won into Samsung Electronics and SK hynix shares. When it was time to move, my mother brought up the stocks, and thanks to those profits, I was able to move into a new house."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.