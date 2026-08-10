"Yoonhoo's Mom" Kim Min-ji Looks Different at a Place She Visited After 10 Years: "I Seem to Be the Only One Who Changed So Much"

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] Kim Min-ji, the former wife of singer Yoon Min-soo and the mother of Yoonhoo, has shared an update after a long time.

On the 10th, Kim Min-ji posted several photos along with the message, "It feels like it has been 10 years. I came here when Yoonhoo was little, and the scenery is the same as before, but I seem to be the only one who has changed so much. The wind, the river, and the sunset are all the same, but the me back then and the me now seem to have changed a lot. It feels even more welcoming because it has been so long, and my heart feels strangely moved tonight."

In the photos, Kim Min-ji appears to be traveling and enjoying a relaxed time. Against a beautiful backdrop, she exudes a sense of ease while showing off her slender figure and pure yet elegant beauty, drawing attention.

In particular, she seemed to revisit a place she had once gone to with her son Yoonhoo. By recalling, "I came here when Yoonhoo was little," she drew attention with her special emotions.

Meanwhile, Yoon Min-soo married Kim Min-ji in 2006 and welcomed their son Yoonhoo, but the couple divorced in 2024. Yoonhoo is currently majoring in business administration at the University of North Carolina (UNC).

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.