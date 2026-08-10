Kim Ji-yeon, a former Miss Korea winner, looks completely different after losing 17 kg... "It was an amazing experience"

[Sportschosun Jo Yoon-sun] Former Miss Korea winner Kim Ji-yeon shared her thoughts on dieting.

On the 7th, a video titled "The four of us lost a combined 75 kg... We asked directly about the reality of dieting" was uploaded to the YouTube channel of Juvis Diet.

In the video, Kim Ji-yeon looked back on the period before her weight loss and said, "I didn't realize I had gained weight, but once I actually did, my body started to hurt. I felt overwhelmed, wondering how I could ever turn this around at my age."

She added, "The process of losing weight was not easy. But dieting made my health come back so cleanly that it was a truly amazing experience."

She said she felt the change in her appearance especially strongly, adding, "Before I lost weight, whenever I took a photo, I thought, 'Why do I look so bad in pictures? The camera must be broken.' But now, when I take pictures, everything comes out fine."

Kim Ji-yeon said, "Before, when I looked in the mirror, my overweight appearance was not even the main issue. I felt like there was a very tired, weak, and sick version of me, and I think that was what I hated seeing. It felt like, 'Why are you living such a hard life?'"

She went on to say, "At one point, when I took photos while I was overweight, my face looked bigger, so I would pose with my hands under my chin. But I wasn't thinking about my upper arms. I gained one thing and gave up another."

However, she said she did not choose medication-based weight loss, which can make it easy to shed pounds, and explained, "People around me asked why I would invest time and effort when I could just get injections and lose weight quickly, so I simply said, 'I don't want to harm my body.'"

She added, "The diet I followed really felt like one that made my body feel clean and balanced. I ate all three meals a day, did not push myself too hard with exercise, and kept my sleep schedule." She continued, "For people doing medication-based dieting, it may be an easy method, but I would strongly recommend choosing a way that thinks a little more about your body."

Meanwhile, Kim Ji-yeon drew attention in March when she revealed that she had lost about 17 kg in five months.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.