Kim Ji-yeon, a former Miss Korea winner, looks completely different after losing 17 kg... "It was an amazing experience"

Published

Kim Ji-yeon, a former Miss Korea winner, looks completely different after losing 17 kg... "It was an amazing experience"

[Sportschosun Jo Yoon-sun] Former Miss Korea winner Kim Ji-yeon shared her thoughts on dieting.

On the 7th, a video titled "The four of us lost a combined 75 kg... We asked directly about the reality of dieting" was uploaded to the YouTube channel of Juvis Diet.

In the video, Kim Ji-yeon looked back on the period before her weight loss and said, "I didn't realize I had gained weight, but once I actually did, my body started to hurt. I felt overwhelmed, wondering how I could ever turn this around at my age."

She added, "The process of losing weight was not easy. But dieting made my health come back so cleanly that it was a truly amazing experience."

She said she felt the change in her appearance especially strongly, adding, "Before I lost weight, whenever I took a photo, I thought, 'Why do I look so bad in pictures? The camera must be broken.' But now, when I take pictures, everything comes out fine."

Kim Ji-yeon, a former Miss Korea winner, looks completely different after losing 17 kg... "It was an amazing experience"

Kim Ji-yeon said, "Before, when I looked in the mirror, my overweight appearance was not even the main issue. I felt like there was a very tired, weak, and sick version of me, and I think that was what I hated seeing. It felt like, 'Why are you living such a hard life?'"

She went on to say, "At one point, when I took photos while I was overweight, my face looked bigger, so I would pose with my hands under my chin. But I wasn't thinking about my upper arms. I gained one thing and gave up another."

However, she said she did not choose medication-based weight loss, which can make it easy to shed pounds, and explained, "People around me asked why I would invest time and effort when I could just get injections and lose weight quickly, so I simply said, 'I don't want to harm my body.'"

She added, "The diet I followed really felt like one that made my body feel clean and balanced. I ate all three meals a day, did not push myself too hard with exercise, and kept my sleep schedule." She continued, "For people doing medication-based dieting, it may be an easy method, but I would strongly recommend choosing a way that thinks a little more about your body."

Meanwhile, Kim Ji-yeon drew attention in March when she revealed that she had lost about 17 kg in five months.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

원문보기 (View Original Korean Article)
YoonSeon, Cho
More +