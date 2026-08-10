Seung-hwan Oh Says He Owns 1,000 Don of Gold, Worth About 800 Million Won Now, and Even Has a Golden Baseball ('What Are You Leaving It For?')

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Seung-hwan Oh Says He Owns 1,000 Don of Gold, Worth About 800 Million Won Now, and Even Has a Golden Baseball ('What Are You Leaving It For?')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Former baseball player Seung-hwan Oh said he owns 1,000 don of gold.

The October 10 episode of Kstar's "What Are You Leaving It For?" featured former MLB players Byung-hyun Kim, Choo Shin-soo, and Seung-hwan Oh.

That day, Oh addressed rumors that he was a "gold tycoon" and candidly said, "I have about 1,000 don of gold, which is worth around 800 million won at current prices."

He added, "When I reached 400 saves, the team prepared 400 don of gold for me. When I reached 47 saves, they also made a golden baseball worth 470 don," and said, "When I retired last year, the team gave me a golden trophy worth 100 don," drawing surprise.

Seung-hwan Oh Says He Owns 1,000 Don of Gold, Worth About 800 Million Won Now, and Even Has a Golden Baseball ('What Are You Leaving It For?')

Meanwhile, the three players' MLB pensions were also revealed. Oh said, "The longer your career, the higher your pension. If Choo Shin-soo starts receiving his pension at 62, he will get about 300 million won a year."

Choo Shin-soo explained, "It is paid for life. If I were to die in an unexpected accident, it would go to my wife. If neither of us were alive, it would be paid to our children."

Kim Byung-hyun, who played in the MLB for about nine years, said, "I would get about 250 million won."

Oh, who had the shortest MLB career among the three, said, "I think I get about 100 million won," and admitted, "When people talk about pensions elsewhere, I usually say it proudly, but in front of the two of them, it feels so small."

Kim Byung-hyun then made everyone laugh by saying, "But you do have gold, don't you?"

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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YoonSeon, Cho
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