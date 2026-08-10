'400 Million Won Jeonse Fraud' Park Semi Donates All Recovered Compensation: "I Guess It Wasn't My Money"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Comedian Park Semi said she donated all of the compensation she recovered after falling victim to a jeonse fraud scheme.

On the 10th, a video featuring Park Semi, Kim Ji-yu, and Lee Hye-ji was released on the YouTube channel "Salty Brother Shin Dong-yup."

That day, Jung Ho-cheol asked Park Semi, "You were a victim of jeonse fraud before, and didn't you get the money back?" Park Semi replied, "I donated all of the money I got back," drawing attention as she said she had given it to help other victims of jeonse fraud. Park Semi previously revealed that she had suffered losses of about 400 million won in a jeonse fraud case last year.

She added, "I wanted to use it for something good, and ironically, things started going well in the house where I had been a victim of jeonse fraud. So I wanted to share that good energy and thought, 'I guess this money wasn't mine after all,' and used it for a good cause. Jeonse fraud needs to disappear."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.