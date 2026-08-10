So Yoo-jin, who is married to Paik Jong-won, gives an honest reaction to weekend marriages: "Maybe I Haven't Accumulated Enough Good Deeds"

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] Actress So Yoo-jin drew attention with an unexpected reaction to weekend marriages.

On the October 10 episode of MBC's "Oh Eun Young's Report: Marriage Hell," a cold husband and a passionate wife, known as a "cold-and-hot couple," appeared.

That day, announcer Park Ji-min asked So Yoo-jin, Moon Se-yoon, and Jang Dong-min, "Have you ever lived as a weekend couple?" She added, "I heard that if three generations accumulate good deeds, you become a weekend couple. If five generations do, you become a migratory-bird couple."

In response, Jang Dong-min and Moon Se-yoon joked, "Our ancestors must not have accumulated any good deeds."

So Yoo-jin then said candidly, "I had never imagined being a migratory-bird couple, but a weekend couple is a little..." She added, "Maybe I haven't accumulated good deeds over three generations? I should try to build them up myself."

Meanwhile, So Yoo-jin married food entrepreneur and broadcaster Paik Jong-won in 2013, and the couple has one son and two daughters.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.