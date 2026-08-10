'Kim Jun-ho's Wife-to-Be' Kim Ji-min, Pregnant but Still No Baby Bump... Looking Very Slim

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Gae-eun] Comedian Kim Ji-min showed off her slim figure even after becoming pregnant.

On the 10th, Kim Ji-min posted two photos on her social media account.

In the photos, Kim Ji-min paired jeans with a white T-shirt for a clean, casual look. She drew attention for maintaining an extremely slender figure, making it hard to believe she is pregnant.

Meanwhile, Kim Ji-min married Kim Jun-ho, a senior comedian at KBS, last year after three years of dating. The couple, who underwent in vitro fertilization to have a child, recently announced that they are expecting, drawing many congratulations.

Kim Ji-min also recently shared an update on her pregnancy cravings, saying, "I was just happy that I didn't have morning sickness, but I never knew this would be food cravings, one of the symptoms that make you keep eating."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.