Lawyer Oh Cho-hee's Husband Caught in Shocking Childcare Scene... Baby Spits Up Formula, Leaving Viewers Stunned

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na reporter] Oh Cho-hee's lawyer husband shocked viewers by showing a precarious side while caring for their twins.

On the MBC program "Oh Eun Young's Report: Marriage Hell" aired on the 10th, Oh Cho-hee returned as a mother of 3-year-old twins and opened up about serious conflicts with her lawyer husband.

The couple married after seven months of dating and welcomed their precious twins. But what once seemed like a happy marriage has turned into a weekend-only relationship, with the two living 340 kilometers apart. The husband stays in Seoul, while Oh Cho-hee and the 80-day-old twins live in Gwangju, South Jeolla Province, where her mother lives. Caring for the twins alone throughout the week, Oh said, "It's the same even on weekends. Only the space is different," expressing the reality of their weekend marriage.

Even when they were together in the same place on the weekend, Oh Cho-hee was left to handle childcare alone. Her husband focused on work, seemingly unfazed by the babies' cries.

In particular, his risky approach to childcare drew shock. While looking at his laptop, he fed one of the babies formula with one hand and ended up feeding the baby incorrectly. The baby then spit up the formula. The hosts watching the scene could not hide their concern.

Oh Cho-hee said, "This is a time when every minute and second with the children matters, but my husband is so absorbed in work that even on one weekend day, I get so angry."

Exhausted from caring for the twins, Oh Cho-hee complained that her husband was not putting his heart into raising the children, while he pushed back, saying he was busy with work.

Oh Cho-hee pointed out, "I know you're working hard. But I am struggling right now. I take care of the children all week, and you can't even spare one day. You are failing in your role as a father." Her husband countered, "You want me to earn money while also spending all my time with the kids, right? Is there a way to do both at once?"

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.