Jong-hyun Lee, Former CNBLUE Member Linked to Jung Joon-young Chatroom, Shares Recent Update: "I Shut Myself Off From the World and Learned a Job to Try to Live Again"

[Sportschosun Jo Yoon-sun] Former CNBLUE member Jong-hyun Lee shared an update on his life himself.

On the 10th, Lee posted, "I left this account untouched for eight years. It was hacked, and I am still requesting a change to the profile description."

He said, "There were a few years when I shut myself off from the world. After that, I learned a job in order to try to live. For the past eight years, I have been working professionally in beauty marketing, which is small but something I have come to enjoy."

He added, "This is what my days look like these days. I attend meetings, unpack products, and think about how I can do better," while also sharing photos from his recent life. In the photos, Lee looks like an ordinary office worker, focused on his work.

Lee said, "I have come to realize how difficult it is to live an ordinary life while working. I think everyone is truly amazing." He added, "From now on, I will live while communicating with more people as Jong-hyun Lee, a human being."

Lee debuted in 2010 as a member of the four-member band CNBLUE. He later also worked as an actor, appearing in Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s "The Gentlemen of Wolgyesu Tailor Shop," KBS 2TV's "Girls' Generation 1979," and OCN's "That Man Oh Soo."

However, he was later engulfed in controversy after it became known that he had participated in the group chat room of Judge Jung Joon-young, who caused a public scandal in 2019 over the distribution of illegally filmed footage. Criticism intensified after inappropriate remarks targeting women were also revealed.

At the time, his agency, FNC Entertainment, said, "Lee Jong-hyun deeply accepts the public's criticism of his wrong sexual morality and values, and he is deeply regretful and self-reproachful. As a public figure, he will be careful with all his words and actions, and he will reflect and atone."

However, controversy flared again when it was revealed that Lee, who was then serving in the military, had sent a private message to AfreecaTV BJ Park Min-jeong just five months later. Park Min-jeong made the message public and expressed discomfort, and criticism grew stronger because Lee had acted this way even while supposedly reflecting on his behavior.

In the end, Lee voluntarily left CNBLUE and bowed his head, saying, "I am sorry that the other members have suffered because of me." He added, "I deeply regret my mistakes and will humbly accept the criticism and rebuke of many people. I am sorry for causing trouble with this disgraceful incident."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.