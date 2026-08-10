Jung Eun-pyo's son Jung Ji-woong, a Seoul National University student, loses 40 kg in the military... "I originally weighed 120 kg and was very overweight" ('Malja Show')

[Sportschosun, Lee Ge-eun] Actor Jung Eun-pyo's son, Jung Ji-woong, said he has lost as much as 40 kg.

Jung Eun-pyo and Jung Ji-woong appeared on the KBS2 program 'Malja Show,' which aired on the 10th.

Jung Ji-woong recalled an episode in which Jung Eun-pyo kept telling him to lose weight, saying, "I was very overweight." Jung Eun-pyo remembered that time, saying, "I usually don't tell my children what to do and just let them be, but I was worried because he had gained so much weight. I was afraid he might collapse."

Jung Ji-woong said he weighed up to 120 kg in his senior year of high school, adding, "I wasn't even that tall, so 120 kg was extremely heavy. He had every reason to worry." After enlisting in the military, Jung Ji-woong lost 40 kg and now maintains a weight of 80 kg. He added, "I'm still dieting these days."

Jung Eun-pyo also drew attention when he said, "Ji-woong is the benefactor who saved my life three times." He explained why, saying, "During our dating days, I was hesitating about marriage when my son was born. He came into our lives regardless of our will, and we got married 100 days later. Then, when my son was 7, we were struggling financially, but thanks to him, I was able to appear regularly on 'Bungeoppang' for more than four years and overcome those difficulties."

He concluded with a smile, "I only hoped my son would make it to college, but he went on to Seoul National University. Thanks to that, I give many lectures on the topic of 'A father who raised a good child.' It feels like this kid keeps pulling me forward."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.