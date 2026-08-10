"We Could End Up Breaking Up": Oh Cho-hee Tears Up While Exposing Lawyer Husband, Saying He Doesn't Even Think About the Children

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actress Oh Cho-hee broke down in tears as she opened up about her lawyer husband’s indifferent attitude toward childcare.

On the MBC program "Oh Eun Young's Report: Marriage Hell," which aired on the 10th, Oh Cho-hee returned as the mother of twins in her third year of marriage and spoke candidly about her unusual conflict with her lawyer husband.

Oh Cho-hee and her lawyer husband married after seven months of dating and welcomed their precious twins. But the couple, who once seemed destined for happiness, are now living 340 kilometers apart as weekend spouses. Her husband lives in Seoul, while Oh Cho-hee and the 80-day-old twins stay in Gwangju with her mother.

Oh Cho-hee, who cares for the twins alone throughout the week, complained that her husband was not fully devoted to the children. He pushed back, saying he was too busy with work.

In the studio, Oh Cho-hee confessed, "I had a miscarriage once before giving birth to the twins." She added, "I was so sad and desperate to have a child that I went straight to a fertility center. I got pregnant a year after going there." She then recalled how difficult the pregnancy was, saying, "It was really hard even when I was pregnant. I developed symptoms of preeclampsia and was hospitalized for about a month and a half. I was so swollen that even the soles of my feet were badly swollen, and I had to get around in a wheelchair."

Oh Cho-hee shocked everyone when she revealed, "Before I had the babies, I didn't know. But once they were born, they were even cuter and more precious than I expected. So I thought my husband would feel the same way. But when I asked, 'Do you think about the kids? Don't you miss them?' he said, 'No, I don't think about them because I'm working. I need to focus on work, so I don't miss the kids.'"

She said she could not believe what her husband was saying. "I asked him several times, but he kept saying he didn't miss them and didn't even think about them. I was really disappointed," she said. "Other fathers show their kids so much love and spend a lot of time with them. I'm so jealous."

In response, Oh Cho-hee's husband explained, "That day, I had so much work that I was constantly taking calls and moving around. I could think about the children here and there, but I couldn't go as far as feeling like I missed them."

After giving birth, Oh Cho-hee had no time to recover before throwing herself into childcare, and her body has been left in poor condition. She cares for both children all day while wearing supports on her back and wrists, and she has also suffered from shingles and mastitis. Oh Cho-hee said, "I was in so much pain that I can barely remember it. It felt like I was on the brink of death."

Even when his wife said she was in pain as if she were being cut open with a knife, her husband did not even ask, "Are you okay?" Instead, he told the children, "What are we going to do since Mom is sick and can't breastfeed?" which only fueled her anger.

In the end, Oh Cho-hee teared up and said, "Talking to my husband feels like talking to a wall. I think we could end up breaking up."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.