Heo Anna, 43, Undergoes First IVF Cycle... Surprised by Her Swollen Belly: "It’s Bloated Because of the Shots"

[Sportschosun Jo Yoon-sun] Comedian Heo Anna has shared the process of egg retrieval as part of her IVF treatment.

On the 10th, Heo Anna posted a video with the caption, "My first egg retrieval in my life! What will happen? Infertility diary."

In the video, Heo Anna gave herself four injections in the stomach ahead of the egg retrieval. Showing her swollen belly, she explained, "It’s bloated because of the shots."

She later expressed concern, saying, "About an hour after taking the medicine, my stomach started churning a lot and it hurts a bit. Is this supposed to happen?" She also sighed, saying, "I can’t tell if my stomach hurts or if I’m just gassy."

Heo Anna also looked surprised when she saw that her belly was even more swollen on the day of the egg retrieval than it had been the day before.

Meanwhile, Heo Anna, born in 1984, made her debut as a stage actress in 2005 and began her broadcasting career in 2008 as a 17th-generation open recruitment comedian at MBC. She later moved to KBS in 2009 as a 24th-generation open recruitment comedian, gaining wider recognition and appearing in various comedy programs.

She married fellow former MBC comedian Oh Gyeong-ju in 2019 and is currently preparing for IVF in hopes of having a child.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.