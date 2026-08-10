'Single Mom' Han Groo Has Changed From Her 41kg Skeletal Frame... "A Glamorous Body Is My Ideal"

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun reporter] Actress Han Groo reflected on the time she lost weight down to 41kg through extreme dieting and shared her thoughts on having a healthy body.

On the 10th, Han Groo wrote, "Apart from exercise, if there is a way to make it easier and more convenient to change my eating habits and control how much I eat in my busy daily life, I think there is no better method than that."

She continued, "There are so many extreme ways to lose weight quickly these days, aren't there? But I think it is ultimately more important to gradually change the eating habits I already have, rather than losing weight all at once for a short period of time."

"To be honest, I do not just want a body that is simply thin. I also went through an extreme diet for a while and dropped to 41kg, becoming extremely skinny, but once I got there, it was actually very different from the image I wanted," she said.

Han Groo explained, "What I want is not just a body with a low number on the scale, but a healthy, firm, and glamorous figure with curves in the right places."

She added, "That is why I think it is even more important to naturally control how much you eat in everyday life and build good eating habits, rather than simply starving yourself and enduring it." She shared her own dieting philosophy.

Along with that, Han Groo revealed her daily routine of managing her figure through exercise and a healthy diet. In the photos, she drew attention by showing the healthy yet toned body she aims for.

Previously, Han Groo also revealed her body-management tips through her YouTube channel.

She confessed, "I usually eat a lot and eat well. I always eat two bowls of rice. Whether I am eating meat or stew, it is impossible to eat without rice. I am addicted to carbohydrates." She added, "Because I ate like that, I gained weight. I used to weigh 41kg, but now I am 49 to 50kg. I gained a lot in a short period of time."

Han Groo, who once pursued a very thin body with little body fat, said, "These days, my thoughts about dieting have changed, and I have come to value doing it regularly and consistently. Now, when I lose weight, my face gets thin first, like I am sick. So these days, I only look for diets I can stick to every day in real life, and I do them without pushing myself too hard."

Meanwhile, Han Groo married a non-celebrity nine years older than her in 2015, divorced in 2022, and is currently raising twin children on her own.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.