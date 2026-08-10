'Miracle in Cell No. 7' Kal So-won, already 20 years old... Audience stirs by innocent and mature beauty ('Malja Show')

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Geun] Actress Gal So-won drew attention with her remarkably grown-up appearance.

Gal So-won appeared on KBS2's "Malja Show," which aired on the 10th. Gal So-won caught the eye by appearing in the audience with an acquaintance with whom she enjoys playing the Rubik's Cube. Gal So-won, who turned 20 this year, showed off a beauty that was both innocent and mature, and the audience, who recognized her presence belatedly, stirred as they looked at her.

Gal So-won explained, "My older brother brought me here. I learned the Rubik's Cube from him," adding, "Originally, I started it as a hobby because my uncle taught me. My uncle runs a Rubik's Cube class and also does tutoring, and I met my brother at the workshop and became close with him.

" When asked if she had any worries, Gal So-won said, "My worry is that I don't have many worries. I am living my life like water flowing. " She continued, "Actually, older people ask me if I feel burdened by being trapped in the 'Ye-seung' image, but I am so grateful that people remember me, whether they remember me as Ye-seung or as Gal So-won.

Just being remembered is enough. " She also revealed that she is currently preparing for her next project, raising expectations for her future activities. Meanwhile, Gal So-won, born in 2006, rose to fame in 2013 playing the role of Ye-seung in the movie *Miracle in Cell No.

7*. She has appeared in MBC's *My Daughter, Geum Sa-wol*, SBS's *Legend of the Blue Sea*, tvN's *A Korean Odyssey*, and JTBC's *Cleaning Up*. joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.