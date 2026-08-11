Yoo Hye Ju, Who Lost Her Father, Says Goodbye to Him Before Giving Birth to Her Second Child: "I Delivered Naturally Just Two Hours After Being Admitted"

[Sportschosun Lee Ge-eun] Yoo Hye Ju, a YouTuber who rose to fame on "Ulzzang Generation," has shared a vivid look at the birth of her second child.

On the 10th, the LIJULIKE YouTube channel released a video titled "Birth Vlog 2 | Finally, Jjang-a Is Born. This Time with My Husband."

While resting at home, Yoo Hye Ju said to her husband, "My lower abdomen keeps hurting a little. I think we need to go to the hospital quickly. If my cervix starts dilating, that would be a problem," and hurried to the hospital with him.

On the way to the hospital, Yoo Hye Ju worried, saying, "I wasn't mentally prepared. What if I end up giving birth today?" Her fear turned out to be right.

After an examination, the doctor said she should give birth that day. Her husband quickly handled the admission procedures, and Yoo Hye Ju soon delivered her second child naturally. Her husband, who had not been present for the birth of their first child, was moved to tears as he watched her struggle through labor.

While speaking with her mother on the phone, Yoo Hye Ju said calmly, "Maybe because it's my second child, it didn't hurt as much as it did with my first. I gave birth just two hours after being admitted."

Looking into the camera, Yoo Hye Ju shared her thoughts on the birth, saying, "Everyone, I had a smooth delivery. I'm so hungry right now. I think I can eat at 5 p.m. My second baby is so cute."

Meanwhile, Yoo Hye Ju first became known through Comedy TV's "Ulzzang Generation 5" in 2011. She married in 2019, gave birth to her first son in 2023, and welcomed her second son last month. However, she suffered the loss of her father just four days after giving birth.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.