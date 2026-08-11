'Hiatus' Kang Hyun-soo, Update on Becoming a Self-Employed Business Owner.. "Grilling Meat in Seongsu-dong, Won't Fail This Time"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Geun] Singer Kang Hyun-soo, who had suspended his activities in the entertainment industry, shared an update on his current situation, revealing that he is running a restaurant.

Recently, Kang Hyun-soo opened a social media account and began sharing his daily life as a self-employed business owner. He recalled his appearance on MBC's 'Guerrilla Concert' in 2001, saying, "I’m going to tell you my story now. I almost retired 25 years ago. I went on a show with the condition that I would quit if I couldn't gather 2,000 people.

" 'Guerrilla Concert' was a variety show where singers held a sudden concert to challenge the target number of attendees. He added, "4,362 people came that day. I avoided retirement, but I fell short of the minimum attendance of 5,000, and I became the first singer to fail at a guerrilla concert. I was short by 638 people.

" Kang Hyun-soo shared the reality of being a self-employed business owner, saying, "I grill meat in Seongsu now. There are days when I open the door and no one comes in for a long time. " He also added a realization: "At those times, I think about that number. It wasn't that I was short by 638 people; it was that 4,362 people had come.

" The phrase "I won't fail this time" in Kang Hyun-soo's profile also caught attention. Fans responded enthusiastically, saying, "I was sometimes curious about what you were up to, so it's great to hear news," "I still listen to your songs on my way home from work. It's so good to see you," and "I hope this singer I loved so much prospers.

" Meanwhile, Kang Hyun-soo debuted as a singer in 1999 with his first album, 'CHOICE,' and was active under the name V-One in 2003, releasing hit songs such as 'I Guess So' and 'Shaving. ' His most recent television appearance was on SBS's 'Burning Youth' in 2020. joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.