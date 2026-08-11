Han Hye-yeon Shows Off a Tiny Bikini After Losing 16 kg... Han Ji-min Says, "So Pretty"

[Sportschosun Jo Yoon-sun] Stylist Han Hye-yeon showed off her swimsuit look in Jeju.

On the 10th, Han Hye-yeon shared several photos with the caption, "One summer day in JEJU."

The photos showed Han Hye-yeon enjoying a trip to Jeju. Wearing a one-piece swimsuit, she drew attention with an elegant look that was reminiscent of a model.

In another photo, she wore a bikini and revealed her slim figure. Her toned, lean lines and relaxed mood stood out.

After seeing the photos, actor Han Ji-min left a comment saying, "The first photo is so pretty," showing her affection for Han Hye-yeon.

Meanwhile, Han Hye-yeon drew attention after revealing that she lost 16 kg through dieting and now weighs 44 kg.

Recently, Han Hye-yeon said on a YouTube channel, "I succeeded in dieting by paying very close attention to what I eat," adding, "The basics of dieting are 90% food and 10% exercise. You cannot keep dieting for long if you only exercise a lot or starve yourself completely."

She continued, "It is not easy to diet without eating sweets. When I really wanted snacks, I drank a protein shake to satisfy that craving," and added, "I skip breakfast and only eat lunch and dinner, but the time between lunch and dinner was really hard. When I craved something very sweet, I drank a chocolate-flavored protein shake," sharing her dieting tips.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.