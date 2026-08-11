"Song Seung-hwan, Classified as Level 4 Visually Impaired, Seen Holding a Cane... He Made and Uses It Himself After Losing His Sight"

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun reporter] Actor Song Seung-hwan was spotted holding a cane.

On the 10th, Lee Sung-mi shared a photo along with a post that read, "It’s Hee-eun unnie’s birthday again this year!! We’ve reached the age where we look after each other’s health. Unnie!!!! Please stay with us for a long, long time."

The photo showed Song Seung-hwan, Lee Sung-mi, Choi Yu-ra, and Kim Hye-young gathered to celebrate Yang Hee-eun’s birthday. The four smiled brightly and created a warm, cheerful atmosphere.

In particular, Song Seung-hwan drew attention for holding a silver cane. He was diagnosed as level 4 visually impaired, and it is known that he personally made and uses a cane with a light attached so he can check his surroundings using the bright beam.

Meanwhile, Song Seung-hwan previously said in 2019 that he had been diagnosed as level 4 visually impaired due to macular degeneration and retinitis pigmentosa, drawing sympathy.

Appearing on MBN's "Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night," which aired in January, he explained his eye condition by saying, "It’s not that I can’t see anything at all. It’s more like there’s a thick fog, so I can’t see well. I can still make out shapes." He added, "The precursor to this disease is called night blindness, and I actually had night blindness since I was young."

Song Seung-hwan said, "I even went to hospitals overseas to seek treatment, but my condition worsened rapidly over six months. One doctor said, 'You may go blind within six months,' and I was extremely anxious at the time." He continued, "Fortunately, even after six months, I did not go blind, and the progression of the disease stopped."

He also said he was disappointed when told there was no treatment, but added, "If I had lost my sight completely, I might have fallen into despair. But I can still see shapes, and there are ways to deal with the things that are inconvenient, so I think that helped me pull through."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.