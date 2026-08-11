"Lawyer Husband" Oh Cho-hee Opens Up About Solo Parenting and Financial Strain: "I Know Nothing About My Husband's Income or Spending"

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] Actor Oh Cho-hee shared the hardships of raising twins on her own and expressed hurt over her husband.

On the 10th, Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s "Oh Eun Young's Report: Marriage Hell" featured Oh Cho-hee returning as a mother of twins in her third year of marriage and opening up about an unusual conflict with her lawyer husband.

Oh Cho-hee and her lawyer husband married after seven months of dating and later welcomed their precious twins. The couple currently lives separately during the week, with one staying in Gwangju, South Jeolla Province, where her mother lives, and the other in Seoul. Their Seoul home is only about 10 pyeong in usable floor space, leaving little room for a family of four. Because her husband is also busy with work and cannot help much with childcare, Oh Cho-hee has been relying on her mother for support.

Oh Cho-hee, who cares for the twins alone throughout the week, complained that her husband does not seem fully devoted to the children. Her husband pushed back, saying he is too busy with work.

Her husband, who travels around the country for court hearings, said, "I only sleep four hours a day. Even when I leave work early, it is 10 p.m." In response, Oh Cho-hee said, "He told me that when he is working, he does not really think about the kids. He is not properly fulfilling his role as a father."

Oh Cho-hee's body has also taken a toll, as she jumped into childcare without enough time to recover after giving birth. She spends all day caring for the two children while wearing braces on her back and wrists, and she said she has also suffered from shingles and mastitis. Oh Cho-hee said, "I was in so much pain that I can barely remember it. I felt like I was on the verge of death."

Even when his wife said the pain felt like she was being cut open with a knife, her husband did not even ask, "Are you okay?" Instead, he told the children, "What are we supposed to do if Mom is too sick to breastfeed?" which only fueled her anger. In the end, Oh Cho-hee cried and said, "It feels like I am talking to a wall when I talk to my husband. At this rate, we might end up breaking up."

Oh Cho-hee also said she could not trust her husband's financial activities. She pointed out, "It has only been three or four years since he started earning and spending his own money. Honestly, I do not even trust that." She added, "We have been married for more than two years, and I should transparently know how our finances are being managed, but I know nothing. And it is not just about income; spending is what matters."

Her husband then countered, "I spend everything for our family. If we need living expenses, I send them all. I do not even have time to go buy things for myself."

It later turned out that her husband was deeply into Pokémon. He was buying related merchandise and going out to catch Pokémon. Oh Cho-hee said angrily, "If I had known he was this serious about Pokémon, I would never have married him. He has gone too far." Her husband responded that, since he does not drink or smoke, hobbies are his only way to relieve stress.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.