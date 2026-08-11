Lee Ha-jeong, Wife of Jeong Jun-ho, Shares a Sad Update: "I Wanted to Age Gracefully, but My Energy Is Not What It Used to Be"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yuna] Former announcer Lee Ha-jeong candidly opened up about her declining energy and changes in her body.

On the 10th, Lee Ha-jeong shared an update on her social media, saying, "I thought my energy was not what it used to be... I wonder if it's just me?"

She then spoke honestly about how "my body seems to be getting heavier... I don't seem to digest food well either... I feel upset that I'm not the same as before. I have said many times that I want to age gracefully, but I think I have fallen short when it comes to making steady efforts every day to take care of myself."

She added, "I want to age slowly. This is the era of slow aging," drawing attention with recent photos she posted.

Meanwhile, Lee Ha-jeong married actor Jeong Jun-ho in 2011, and the couple has one son and one daughter.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.