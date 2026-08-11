Jun Wook Min, Jeon So-min’s Younger Brother, Supports Himself with Delivery Work: "All the Money Is My Sister’s, and Sometimes I Feel Embarrassed"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Woo-joo] News has emerged about the current situation of actor Jeon So-min’s younger brother, Jun Wook Min.

On the 11th, Jun Wook Min posted a video along with the message, "I’m running again today.."

The video revealed both his current life and his honest feelings. Jun Wook Min said, "My older sister is a famous actress. Thanks to her, I have appeared on television several times. So I also dreamed of becoming an actor. Watching from the side, it felt close somehow. I honestly thought I would do well. But the wall of reality was much higher and thicker than I expected."

He added, "I’m 38 now. I’ll be 40 soon. I don’t have a flashy career or savings. People around me thought I had a lot of money because my sister is a celebrity. But that money has nothing to do with me. It’s all my sister’s money, because she earned it." He continued, "Still, I do delivery work so I can do what I want. Sometimes I feel embarrassed. At my age, doing delivery work is hard to talk about."

Jun Wook Min then resolved to keep going, saying, "People around me say I’m late. The moment you think you’re late is really already too late. But there is another saying: the moment you think you’re late is actually the fastest time to start. I’ve decided to believe the latter, so I’m running again today."

Meanwhile, Jun Wook Min drew attention after appearing on the SBS variety show "Running Man" in a family special episode as Jeon So-min’s younger brother.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.