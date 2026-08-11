A New Side of ENHYPEN: Untamable, Fierce Charisma

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun Reporter] ENHYPEN has revealed a fierce and untamed charisma.

On the 10th and 11th, ENHYPEN unveiled the main visual Volume 1 photos and film for its eighth mini album, "THE SIN : BLISS," through its official social media accounts. The new content portrays a version of "me" torn between what would be the best choice for "you," even in the face of danger. With bold patterns and striking colors in their outfits, ENHYPEN heightened the rough and sexy mood. Through sharp facial expressions, the members conveyed aggressive gazes, a fatal aura, wild charisma, untamed freedom, and instinctive energy, leaving a powerful impression of their unique presence.

ENHYPEN will release the main visual Volume 2 film and photos on the 12th and 13th. It will then unveil two music video teasers for the title track, "Bloody Paradise," on the 17th and 19th. The eighth mini album will be released worldwide at 1 p.m. on the 21st, telling the story of lovers who break taboos and come to embrace the very moment of escape as a blessing. The full music video will be released at midnight on the 22nd, followed by the Volume 2 trailer film and photos on the 25th and 26th.

Baek Ji-eun, Reporter silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.