Rumors Spread Even to Allegations of Poisoning Emperor Gojong; Ha Young's Netflix Promotional Video Also Left Unreleased Amid Great-Grandfather's Pro-Japanese Controversy

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Actress Ha Young has drawn attention after revealing that her family has produced doctors for four generations, but controversy is intensifying as her great-grandfather is being identified as Ahn Sang-ho, who is suspected of pro-Japanese activities.

Ha Young's agency said on the 10th that, regarding claims that her great-grandfather was Ahn Sang-ho, "It is true that he was Ahn Sang-ho, but the rumors currently being raised are groundless."

Ha Young has previously said on several broadcasts that her family has been doctors for four generations, which became a hot topic. In particular, her great-grandfather reportedly opened the first Western-style clinic in Hanyang and treated Emperor Gojong. Later, speculation spread among internet users that her great-grandfather might be Ahn Sang-ho, who is suspected of pro-Japanese activities.

Ahn Sang-ho entered the Tokyo Medical University in November 1898 and passed the medical practice exam in July 1902. He later returned to Korea and is said to have assisted Prince Imperial Ui in 1903. He was also reportedly involved in treating Emperor Gojong in 1919, when the emperor collapsed from a cerebral hemorrhage, along with Japanese doctor Moriyasu Ranchiki.

The controversy centers on an article about Ahn Sang-ho and his wife that appeared in Maeil Sinbo, the official newspaper of the Government-General of Chōsen, in 1918. In an article titled "The Household of Dr. Ahn Sang-ho, Who Has Been Completely Japanized," Ahn, who had married a Japanese woman, said, "I am exactly the same as a Japanese person. I do not wear Korean clothes at all now, and I cannot eat spicy food even a little," emphasizing that he lived and raised his children in a Japanese style. Maeil Sinbo described this way of life as an ideal example of naeseon ilche, or Japan-Korea unity.

Ahn Sang-ho was also linked to allegations surrounding the poisoning of Emperor Gojong. He took part in treatment when Gojong collapsed from a cerebral hemorrhage in 1919, but after the emperor died, he became entangled in suspicions that Japanese agents had ordered him to administer poison to Gojong. However, the allegation has not been officially recognized by historians because there is no clear evidence. He is also not listed in the Dictionary of Pro-Japanese Collaborators compiled by the Center for Historical Truth and Justice, so it cannot be definitively concluded that he engaged in pro-Japanese activities. Even so, because Ha Young has long highlighted her "four generations of doctors" family background as one way of introducing herself, the controversy over her great-grandfather is likely to continue.

Perhaps because of the fallout, a Netflix video featuring Ha Young that had been scheduled for release on the 10th was also left unpublished. A follow-up episode of Netflix's official YouTube variety show "We Came to Promote It, But" starring Ha Young and Jung Hae-in had been set to go up that day, but it had still not been uploaded as of the morning of the 11th. Netflix has not officially explained why it did not upload the episode as planned, and attention is now turning to whether the content will be released at all.

Meanwhile, actress Ha Young made her debut in KBS2's "Doctor Prisoner" in 2019 and gained recognition through series such as "The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call" and "Teach You a Lesson." She is currently appearing in the Netflix original "Our Sticky Love," which was released on the 7th.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.