Lee Seung-gi, Facing a 10.5 Billion Won Financial Blow, May Not Have Paid a Subcontractor? "If I Speak, Everyone Dies" — Cha Ga-won Sued

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] Singer and actor Lee Seung-gi has been hit with a wave of lawsuits.

As a legal battle between Lee Seung-gi and Cha Ga-won, the CEO of One Hundred and Piak Group, gets underway, a company that says it was caught in the middle has also taken legal action.

JoongAng Ilbo reported on the 11th that the head of subcontractor A, which handled construction work on Lee Seung-gi's new building in Jangchung-dong, Seoul, filed a lawsuit against P Construction for payment of construction costs and also sent Lee Seung-gi a formal notice demanding payment.

According to the report, Lee Seung-gi decided last January to build a structure on the Jangchung-dong site in Seoul, which he purchased in 2024 for residential use, and entrusted the project to P Construction, run by Cha Ga-won. A said he had subcontracted plastering work from P but has not been paid 16 million won, prompting the lawsuit.

Lee Seung-gi's side said the project had been repeatedly delayed and that once the building was finally completed, it paid the construction costs while leaving part of the final balance unpaid. P Construction then exercised a lien, saying it would not hand over the building until the remaining balance and additional charges for the delay were paid in full. Lee Seung-gi has since filed for an injunction seeking delivery of the building.

Based on a contract clause with P Construction stating that the subcontract payment would be made directly by the client, Lee Seung-gi's side received a formal demand for payment last month. However, Lee Seung-gi's side reportedly refused to pay, saying, "It appears that P Construction used Lee Seung-gi's seal without authorization and drew up the contract without his consent."

Lee Seung-gi has already filed a complaint against Cha Ga-won over the construction costs for the Jangchung-dong building and allegations of embezzlement of funds from his former agency, Big Planet Made. He is also preparing an additional complaint on suspicion of jeonse fraud, saying he paid an above-market deposit of 10.5 billion won for a luxury villa in Hannam-dong owned by Cha, moved in, and never got his deposit back even after the lease expired.

Meanwhile, on the 7th, a recording of a phone call Cha had with a YouTuber in June was released, causing a stir. In the recording, Cha strongly denied the jeonse fraud allegations, saying, "I'm not just sitting still because I'm a fool. I could destroy Lee Seung-gi and Taemin too, but I have nothing to gain by doing that. If I go after Lee Seung-gi, I would really destroy everyone around him too. There is still a lot to expose. I won't hold back anymore."

Separately, Cha was sent to prosecutors in custody on the 7th on charges of signing business contracts with Nomus that used the intellectual property rights of its affiliated entertainers, receiving 24.2 billion won in advance payments, and then failing to carry out the business. The estimated damage is about 30 billion won.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.