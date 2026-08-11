Lim Yoona's Cannes Look Turns Heads with a Skin-Tight Top and Mini Dress, Even Her Nose Bridge Draws Admiration

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jeong] Actor and singer Lim Yoona drew attention with a new photo shoot released from Cannes. Her sharper features and striking nose bridge stood out, and fans continued to react enthusiastically.

Lim Yoona posted several photos on her social media account on the 10th.

In the Dazed "E-Edition" pictorial, Lim Yoona created completely different moods depending on the setting and outfit. She first showed a clean silhouette in an all-white top and pants, then captivated viewers by pulling off a bold blue tube-top mini dress and a black sleeveless dress.

Her long straight hair and glamorous jewelry especially highlighted both her fresh charm and sophisticated aura. In close-up shots where she looked straight into the camera, her defined features and natural expressions alone conveyed an overwhelming presence.

In another photo, she struck relaxed poses against a backdrop of blue sea and lush green nature. From standing naturally under the sunlight to shots set against an exotic landscape, she created a scene-like atmosphere that drew the attention of global fans.

Fans also showed strong interest, leaving comments such as "a visual that shines even in Cannes," "it looks like a scene from a work of art, not a photo shoot," "she can pull off any style," and "that's so Yoona."

Lim Yoona has recently continued to maintain a strong presence through both acting and advertising model work. In particular, she has once again proven her global popularity through photo shoots and campaigns with domestic and international fashion brands, reaffirming her reputation as a "pictorial master."

She is also preparing her next project. Lim Yoona has confirmed her appearance in tvN's new drama "UNNATURAL," which is scheduled to air next year, and is getting ready to meet viewers. The series is based on a popular Japanese drama of the same name and has been newly adapted to suit Korean sensibilities, drawing attention.

Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.