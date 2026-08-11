Hwang Jung-min to Appear on 'Whenever Possible' as Scheduled Amid Privacy Controversy... Faces It Head-On Ahead of Sentencing Hearing

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Actor Hwang Jung-min will appear as the first guest on "Whenever Possible" amid a privacy controversy.

On today's broadcast of SBS's "Whenever Possible," Yoo Jae-suk, Yoo Yeon-seok, Hwang Jung-min, and Jung Ho-yeon will face off against the "trio of night-school mothers" who leave them completely speechless.

SBS's variety show "Whenever Possible" (directed by Choi Bo-pil, written by Chae Jin-a) is a "small-gap challenge" variety program that delivers moments of luck during brief pauses in everyday life. The most recent Season 4 ranked No. 1 in its time slot for every episode among viewers aged 20 to 49, and held the top spot in Tuesday variety and drama programs for 15 consecutive weeks in the same demographic, proving its strong popularity. The show also ranked No. 6 in the "March Variety Brand Reputation" released by the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute, while MC Yoo Jae-suk took first place in the variety broadcaster category, raising expectations even further. According to Nielsen Korea, the first episode of Season 5 airing today will feature the two MCs, Yoo Jae-suk and Yoo Yeon-seok, along with guest friends Hwang Jung-min and Jung Ho-yeon, as they search for brief moments of luck in Jungnang-gu, Seoul.

What makes this episode especially interesting is that a host with unexpectedly strong variety-show instincts will appear from the very first episode of Season 5. The hosts of the day, the trio of night-school mothers, are students who have been learning Hangul together for years. Before the game even begins, they crack everyone up by saying, "In the past, when I went to withdraw money, I couldn't because I couldn't read. Now I can't withdraw money because I don't have any," showing off their sharp wit in a way that could make Yoo Jae-suk jealous. When two of the mothers start talking about different things at the same time, Yoo Jae-suk blurts out, "It feels like we're filming a sitcom," and the set erupts in laughter.

Yoo Jae-suk, Yoo Yeon-seok, Hwang Jung-min, and Jung Ho-yeon will also take on a fateful game of alkkagi, with the dinner bill for the trio of night-school mothers on the line. Before the game even starts, the mothers cannot hide their nerves, saying, "I'm worried they might not succeed," and after each round they keep fidgeting, saying, "My heart is pounding," putting the four participants on edge. In response, Yoo Yeon-seok takes the lead in reassuring them, saying, "Let's make sure we succeed this time," and wins enthusiastic cheers from the mothers.

Yoo Jae-suk also draws attention for rising as an unexpected alkkagi sharpshooter. He has long been known as a "practice mess," someone who makes mistake after mistake once the real game begins. But when he shows surprising accuracy on the day, Yoo Yeon-seok reportedly could not hide his shock, saying, "Hyung is really on point this time."

Viewers can find out just how the trio of night-school mothers won over Yoo Jae-suk, Yoo Yeon-seok, Hwang Jung-min, and Jung Ho-yeon, and whether the four can protect the hosts' dinner bill, in today's broadcast of "Whenever Possible."

Meanwhile, the sentencing hearing for A, who was sued by Hwang Jung-min on charges including violations of the Act on the Punishment of Stalking Crimes, will be held today. Hwang Jung-min filed a complaint against A in August last year on charges including stalking-related offenses. In February, the court issued a summary order imposing a fine of 3 million won, but A claimed innocence and requested a formal trial. A is arguing that the relationship with Hwang Jung-min was mutual and has been releasing recorded phone calls and other materials.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.