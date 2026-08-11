iKON's Koo Jun-hoe Shaves His Head, Hard to Recognize... Enlists for Active Duty Today

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] iKON's Koo Jun-hoe will enlist for active duty today, the 11th.

Koo will enter the recruit training center today, undergo basic military training, and then fulfill his mandatory military service as an active-duty soldier.

Earlier, on the 28th of last month, his agency, 143 Entertainment, announced Koo's enlistment and said no separate official event would be held on the day he enters the training center.

The agency said, "Because the day of entry to the recruit training center is a place where many soldiers and their families gather, we will not hold a separate official event to prevent safety accidents," and asked fans to refrain from visiting the site.

It added, "We ask fans to avoid visiting the site and appreciate your generous understanding and cooperation," and, "Please continue to give Koo Jun-hoe your unwavering love and warm support until the day he completes his military service faithfully and returns to you in good health."

The day before his enlistment, on the 10th, Koo personally greeted fans and eased their disappointment. With his hair cut short, he struck a salute pose and said, "I will return healthy!"

Warm send-offs from the members also continued. Song Yun-hyeong, who enlisted in 2024 and completed his active-duty service in 2026, wore military uniform and spent the day before enlistment with the youngest member, Koo Jun-hoe, offering special support.

Kim Dong-hyuk left a comment saying, "Military life, let the show begin!" Bobby also cheered Koo on, saying, "Stay healthy in body and mind. I'll be waiting for you." Their heartfelt messages added to the warm atmosphere.

Meanwhile, iKON is a six-member group consisting of Kim Jin-hwan, Song Yun-hyeong, Bobby, Kim Dong-hyuk, Koo Jun-hoe, and Jung Chan-woo. The group has won fans' love with numerous hit songs, including "My Type," "Love Scenario," and "BUT YOU."

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.