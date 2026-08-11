Lee Hyori Gets Deeply Invested in Couple of Unknown Actors Who Have Been Dating for 7 Years: "If It Were My Problem, I Think I'd Cry" ('Love War')

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Woo-joo] In JTBC's "Love War," a couple of unknown actors who have been dating for seven years will clash over an issue involving a female friend.

JTBC's variety show "Love War" (directed by Kwon Hae-bom and Park Eun-young) is a dating reality program in which relationship experts Lee Hyori, Seo Jang-hoon, and Kim Hee-chul decide whether couples on the verge of breaking up should stay together or part ways. The show has drawn attention for the heated debates sparked by each couple's story and the unfiltered banter of Lee Hyori, Seo Jang-hoon, and Kim Hee-chul.

In episode 8 of "Love War," airing today (the 11th), Kim Won-hoon, who recently won the Best Male Variety Performer award at the 5th Blue Dragon Series Awards, will appear as a special diplomat. A couple of unknown actors who have been dating for seven years will also appear and engage in an intense war of words. In particular, Lee Hyori, Seo Jang-hoon, Kim Hee-chul, and Kim Won-hoon are said to engage in a heated debate over the couple's conflict involving a female friend.

The girlfriend explains why she is wary of the female friend, saying, "There is exactly one female friend who makes me especially uncomfortable." Recalling her boyfriend's birthday party, she adds angrily, "Does she have to sleep between my boyfriend and me?" Lee Hyori, Seo Jang-hoon, Kim Hee-chul, and Kim Won-hoon are all left speechless, saying at the same time, "What is that supposed to mean?" Seo Jang-hoon then shakes his head at the boyfriend's attitude, saying, "An unusually crazy one has shown up."

Above all, the boyfriend shocks Lee Hyori, Seo Jang-hoon, Kim Hee-chul, and Kim Won-hoon when he fires back at the girlfriend, who says she cannot allow him to meet the female friend alone, by asking, "Am I not allowed to have any fun too?" Lee Hyori then asks, "What fun?" and, as if she had fully taken the girlfriend's side, shoots a cold glare before reportedly saying, "If it were my problem, I think I'd be so upset I'd cry."

The issue involving the female friend, which sparked Lee Hyori's intense reaction and anger, will be revealed in this week's broadcast of "Love War."

Meanwhile, "Love War" airs every Tuesday at 8:50 p.m.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.