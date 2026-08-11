Low-Grade Texts to Sexual Harassment DMs... Why Lee Jong-hyun Revealed His Life as an Office Worker 8 Years After His 'Permanent Expulsion'

[Sportschosun Jo Min-jeong] Lee Jong-hyun, formerly of CNBLUE, has broken his long silence and shared an update on his life, bringing renewed attention to the 2019 illegal filming video-sharing scandal that drove him out of the entertainment industry.

Lee debuted in 2010 as a member of CNBLUE and won widespread popularity with hits such as "I'm a Loner" and "Love Light." He later expanded into acting, appearing in SBS's "Fashion King," KBS2's "Girls' Generation 1979," and OCN's "That Man Oh Soo."

Then, in the spring of 2019 while serving in the military, the Burning Sun scandal led by Judge Jung Joon-young broke out, and Lee came under fire after it was revealed that he was one of the members in Jung's KakaoTalk chatroom.

As vulgar messages exchanged in the group chat were made public and caused irreversible damage, he voluntarily left CNBLUE and suspended his activities, saying, "I am sorry for causing harm to the members."

He also had a prior conviction for illegal stock trading, after being accused of abusing undisclosed information received from a former agency executive and was fined.

To make matters worse, he faced intense criticism in August of that same year after it was additionally revealed that he had sent inappropriate messages to an internet broadcaster. He was ultimately forced out not only of his group but also permanently from the entertainment industry.

Lee drew major attention on the 10th after posting a lengthy message and several photos on his social networking service account.

After years of silence, Lee spoke again and calmly described his current life as an ordinary office worker. "I left this account empty for eight years," he said. "It was hacked, and I am still requesting changes to the ID and profile description."

The photos he shared showed him concentrating on work in front of a laptop. Other images showed him preparing for meetings at an office desk with cosmetic samples and product packages, posing for a group photo with colleagues, and enjoying everyday moments while looking out over the Han River and the Seoul night skyline. The images presented a life very different from his days as a celebrity.

Lee said, "There was a time when I turned my back on the world. After that, I learned how to work in order to keep living." He added, "I have spent the past eight years working in beauty marketing, and now I am doing it professionally. Meetings, opening products myself, and thinking about how to do better are what fill my days these days."

He also said, "Commuting to work in the morning and leaving late at night has made me realize once again how remarkable all office workers in the world are." He added, "Going forward, I want to live by communicating with more people as Lee Jong-hyun the person, not as a celebrity."

Some observers have speculated that his return to social networking service activity may be a sign of a possible comeback. However, Lee did not make any specific comment about plans to return to the entertainment industry.

Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.