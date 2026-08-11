'Moon Won's Shinji Preempts Misunderstanding Over 'Public Nuisance' Pose... Says, "I Didn't Put My Feet Up"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Joon-seok] Koyote's Shinji cleverly headed off a possible 'public nuisance' controversy with a single photo.

On the 10th, Shinji shared several photos of her relaxed daily life on her social media, along with the caption, "Wow, there was a place like this?"

In the photos, Shinji is sitting on a chair set up on an outdoor terrace, smiling brightly.

What drew particular attention was Shinji's unusual pose.

She sat on the chair with both legs raised high, hugging her knees and looking at the camera.

At first glance, the photo could have been mistaken for her sitting with her feet up on the chair while wearing shoes.

Apparently aware of that, Shinji made a point of clarifying as she posted the photos, saying, "I didn't put my feet up on the chair — I'm holding them up!"

In a situation that could have led to a misunderstanding that she had put her feet on a chair in a public place while wearing shoes, Shinji explained her pose first and prevented any unnecessary controversy.

Meanwhile, Shinji married singer Moon Won, who is seven years younger than her, in June.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.