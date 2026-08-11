A man accused of stalking Hwang Jung-min now takes on Han Jung-soo, lashing out over being called a "sucker"

[Sportschosun, Kim Joon-seok] A man identified as A, who had previously raised allegations about actor Hwang Jung-min's private life, is now in a public clash with actor Han Jung-soo, who had openly defended Hwang.

As Han criticized A's way of making accusations and compared celebrities to "suckers," A fired back directly, widening the dispute surrounding Hwang to include a third party.

On the 10th, A posted a screenshot of a recent message Han had shared on his social networking service and responded point by point to his remarks.

Earlier, Han had publicly voiced support for Hwang in connection with the controversy surrounding him. He said, "In most cases, it ends up like this. Even when the truth comes out, the only side that suffers is the one with a public face. It is so unfair and infuriating."

In particular, Han likened celebrities to "suckers" and argued that if the accuser had nothing to hide, they should not stay in the shadows and should reveal their identity in full.

A then stepped in directly.

A shot back, "Your identity has already been revealed. How can you call a celebrity a sucker in this situation?" directly challenging Han's remarks.

A also restated his position on the earlier dispute involving Hwang and himself. Referring to Hwang's public image and the process that led to criminal charges against him, A said he could not agree with Han's claims.

He also claimed that, as a former fan of Hwang, he had spent a significant amount of money on tickets and gifts.

A wrote, "I sold hundreds of thousands of won worth of tickets for him and received hundreds of thousands of won worth of birthday gifts, and when it came to feeding the staff, he had no problem taking it all without saying a word."

He also pushed back against Han's criticism of the way he made his allegations.

"Can you even imagine the damage I suffered over two years in that relationship, and the damage I suffered after being accused while defending myself alone against a celebrity with assets worth hundreds of billions of won?" A said. "Did I expose everything anonymously?"

He then argued that there had already been extensive reporting about him and added, "If a celebrity does something wrong and then tries to pin it on someone else, their private life can be exposed too."

A also turned Han's own word, "sucker," back on him. "The real suckers are the consumers who buy things and pay advertising costs without even knowing that," A said, revealing his frustration.

What began as a dispute between Hwang and A has now expanded further, with Han publicly defending Hwang and A then targeting Han in response.

Earlier, on the 28th of last month, A claimed he had been in a private relationship with Hwang and released selfies, text messages, KakaoTalk multi-profiles, and recorded phone calls.

Hwang's side responded by disputing A's claims and disclosing its legal actions.

Hwang's agency said A is a suspect in a stalking case who had repeatedly harassed Hwang and that a criminal complaint had been filed.

It also explained that the court had imposed temporary restraining measures on A three times and that a summary order imposing a fine of 3 million won had been issued in connection with the stalking allegations.

A, however, has filed for a formal trial in response to the summary order. Separately, he has also filed a 200 million won damages lawsuit against Hwang, and the legal battle between the two sides continues.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.