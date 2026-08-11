Ha Young's Agency Says, "Her Great-Grandfather Was Indeed a Member of a Pro-Japanese Group... We Feel Heavy-Hearted Over the Unintended Controversy"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Actress Ha Young's side has apologized over allegations that her great-grandfather had pro-Japanese ties.

Busters Entertainment, Ha Young's agency, said on the 11th, "We have confirmed that records do in fact exist showing that her great-grandfather, Ahn Sang-ho, was listed as a council member of the Daejeong Friendship Association in 1916. We sincerely apologize for causing confusion by hastily responding that the claim was 'groundless' without sufficient verification."

It added, "While answering a question during a recent television appearance, Ha Young mentioned her family's four-generation medical tradition. The actress is now deeply burdened by the unintended controversy that followed. Through this incident, we have come to deeply realize how careful verification is needed when presenting historical facts and a person's background to the public. Ha Young also takes this matter to heart and will move forward with greater caution and humility."

On the 10th, as it became known that Ha Young's great-grandfather was Ahn Sang-ho, who was suspected of pro-Japanese activities, the agency denied the allegations, saying they were "groundless." However, the controversy grew further as claims emerged that Ahn had been active as a member of the Daejeong Friendship Association, a business group during the Japanese colonial period that included Yi Wanyong and Song Byeong-jun, and that he had described in an interview with a newspaper under the Government-General of Chōsen a lifestyle and child-rearing approach no different from that of Japanese people.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

▶The following is Ha Young's official statement

[Official Statement] Agency statement regarding actress Ha Young's family background

Hello, this is Busters Entertainment.

We would like to share our position regarding the recently reported family background of actress Ha Young.

First, we would like to address the matter we previously described as "groundless." After additional verification, we confirmed that records do in fact exist showing that her great-grandfather, Ahn Sang-ho, was listed as a council member of the Daejeong Friendship Association in 1916. We sincerely apologize for causing confusion by hastily responding that the claim was "groundless" without sufficient verification.

During a recent television appearance, actress Ha Young mentioned her family's four-generation medical tradition while answering a question. The actress is now deeply burdened by the unintended controversy that followed.

Through this incident, we have come to deeply realize how careful verification is needed when presenting historical facts and a person's background to the public.

Actress Ha Young also takes this matter to heart and will move forward with greater caution and humility. Thank you.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.