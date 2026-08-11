Park Soo-hong Can't Hide His Bloodline... 21-Month-Old Jae-i Surprises Everyone with Her 'Celebrity Charm' — "Who Taught You That?"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Jae-i, the daughter of broadcaster Park Soo-hong and Kim Da-ye, charmed online aunts and uncles with her unusual flair, even though she is only 21 months old.

On the 10th, Kim Da-ye shared a glimpse of her daily life with her daughter Jae-i on her social networking service account.

Kim Da-ye posted, "Who did you learn that pose from? ... (No one told her to do it)," along with a photo showing Jae-i's adorable side.

In the released photos, Jae-i is seen visiting an aquarium. Out on a family outing with her parents, she posed naturally in front of the camera without the slightest hint of awkwardness, showing off her cute charm.

In particular, she caught attention by placing a finger on one cheek in a so-called "cheek poke pose" and tilting her head slightly.

Wearing a lovely puff-style blue dress, Jae-i showed off a variety of expressions and poses against the aquarium backdrop. She has also drawn attention in the past for her exceptional star quality.

As she was once recognized as a "super baby" for filming 17 commercials by the age of three months, she once again showed off the natural flair she seems to have inherited from both her parents.

Meanwhile, Park Soo-hong and Kim Da-ye married in 2021 despite a 23-year age gap. They later conceived through in vitro fertilization and became parents in 2024 with the birth of their daughter Jae-i.

Since Jae-i's birth, the couple's daily life has changed significantly. She has drawn strong public attention from an early age, especially after appearing in 17 commercials by just three months old.

Recently, the couple also celebrated another piece of good news after reports said their home shopping broadcast sold out completely.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.