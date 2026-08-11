Yoon Seo-in's Defense of Hayoung's 'Pitiful' Comment... "Tried to Help, But Added Fuel to the Fire"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jung] While actress Ha Young's agency has corrected its previous stance regarding the pro-Japanese collaboration allegations, a post by Yoon Seo-in—who publicly defended her just the day before by saying "Ha Young is pitiful"—is causing an unexpected backlash.

On the 10th, Yoon Seo-in shared an article on his social media regarding Ha Young's agency's position and left a short comment saying, "Ha Young is pitiful ᅲᅲ. " Previously, Ha Young's side had denied the allegations raised regarding her great-grandfather, Ahn Sang-ho, stating that "there are parts that are different from the facts. " Ha Young has previously revealed in various broadcasts and interviews that she comes from a "family of doctors spanning four generations.

" Ahn Sang-ho garnered attention by introducing himself as an early physician who studied Western medicine in Japan and opened a hospital in Hanyang. However, as Ahn Sang-ho's past actions became known, controversy surrounding his pro-Japanese activities arose online, and various opinions based on relevant records are emerging within the historical academic community.

Amidst this situation, Yoon Seo-in's public defense is further heightening public interest. In the past, Yoon Seo-in has been embroiled in controversies regarding his historical awareness on several occasions, including remarks comparing the descendants of independence activists with those of pro-Japanese collaborators.

Consequently, online reactions to his recent remarks followed, with comments such as, "He tried to help but backfired," "He actually amplified the controversy," and "His image worsened the moment Yoon Seo-in stepped forward. " Some netizens viewed the situation coldly, commenting, "I don't understand why he felt the need to step forward when the issue is already sensitive," "He didn't defend him, he poured fuel on the fire," and "Yoon Seo-in's post is becoming a bigger topic of conversation than the explanation.

" Meanwhile, Hayoung's agency released an official statement on the 11th, stating, "Further verification confirmed the actual existence of a record showing Mr. Ahn Sang-ho's name on the list of council members for the Taisho Friendship Association in 1916.

" They added, "We apologize for causing confusion by responding hastily without sufficient verification. " The agency further conveyed, "Hayoung also feels very heavy-hearted about unintentionally causing controversy," and stated, "We will approach matters with greater caution and humility in the future.

" Reporter Jo Min-jung mj. cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.