Ha Young apologizes after great-grandfather's alleged pro-Japanese ties are found to be unfounded... "I feel deeply burdened" (full text)

A production presentation for the Netflix series "Our Sticky Love" was held on the morning of the 5th at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery in Mapo District, Seoul. Actress Ha Young posed for photos. Reporter Jeong Jae-geun,

[Sportschosun Reporter An So-yoon] Ha Young's agency has released its position on allegations that her great-grandfather had pro-Japanese ties.

Bistus Entertainment, Ha Young's agency, said on the 11th, "We confirmed that records do in fact exist showing that Ha Young's great-grandfather, Ahn Sang-ho, was listed as a council member of the Daejeong Friendship Association in 1916," and added, "We sincerely apologize for causing confusion by hastily responding that the claim was 'unfounded' without sufficient verification."

The agency said, "While answering questions during a recent appearance on a broadcast program, Ha Young mentioned her family's four-generation medical tradition," and added, "As a result, the actress herself is feeling very burdened by the unintended controversy."

It concluded, "Through this incident, we have deeply realized how careful verification is needed when conveying historical facts and an individual's background to the public," and added, "Ha Young also deeply reflects on the concern this has caused and will move forward with an even more careful and humble attitude. Thank you."

Earlier, Ha Young appeared on KBS2's "Problem Child in House," which aired on the 7th, and said, "My great-grandfather studied Western medicine in Japan," adding, "I heard he was the first doctor to open a clinic in Hanyang." She went on to say, "Rather than being a primary physician, there were not many Western medicine clinics open at the time. I understand that my great-grandfather treated Emperor Gojong."

After the broadcast, netizens speculated that the great-grandfather Ha Young mentioned was Ahn Sang-ho. As reports surfaced that Ahn Sang-ho had said in 1918 to Maeil Sinbo, the newspaper of the Government-General of Chōsen, "I am exactly the same as a Japanese person. I do not have a single set of Korean clothes now, and I cannot eat spicy food at all," allegations of pro-Japanese activity emerged. In response, the agency said, "After confirming directly with the actress, Ha Young's great-grandfather is Ahn Sang-ho." It then drew a line under the allegations, saying the claims of pro-Japanese conduct were "unfounded."

Below is the full official statement from Ha Young's agency.

Hello, this is Bistus Entertainment.

We would like to share our position regarding the recently reported family history of actress Ha Young.

First, we would like to address the part we previously described as "unfounded." After further confirmation, we verified that records do in fact exist showing that Ahn Sang-ho, Ha Young's great-grandfather, was listed as a council member of the Daejeong Friendship Association in 1916. We sincerely apologize for causing confusion by hastily responding that the claim was "unfounded" without sufficient verification.

While answering questions during a recent appearance on a broadcast program, actress Ha Young mentioned her family's four-generation medical tradition. The actress herself is now feeling very burdened by the unintended controversy that followed.

Through this incident, we have deeply realized how careful verification is needed when conveying historical facts and an individual's background to the public.

Ha Young also deeply reflects on the concern this has caused and will move forward with an even more careful and humble attitude. Thank you.

Reporter An So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.