Lee Ji-hyun Reveals Her Battle With Tuberculosis Years Later: "My Life Fell Apart, and I Could Not Take Even One Step Out of Bed"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Lee Ji-hyun of Jewelry revealed that she had battled tuberculosis.

On the 11th, Lee Ji-hyun appeared on the YouTube content series "Skyblue Aroma."

Lee Ji-hyun, who is raising two children alone after two divorces, said her health had been in very poor condition. She recalled, "I was sick the most when my children were young, around the time of my second divorce." She added, "There was no answer from a human perspective. Before my second divorce, I tried this and that, but God stopped me. I developed panic disorder, but it seemed that panic disorder alone would not stop me. Tuberculosis came along too."

Lee Ji-hyun said, "My life completely fell apart. I could not take even one step out of bed." She continued, "Tuberculosis treatment is very difficult. It is not as bad as chemotherapy, but the medication is so strong that both my body and mind were in bad shape. I felt like something terrible would happen if I stepped outside my front door. I stayed home for a year, cooking only for my children."

Lee Ji-hyun is now living a second life as a hair stylist. She said, "I thought the children were old enough, so I started doing hair, but once I began, I realized that was not true. I learned that children always need their mother's hands. When they grow up, they can eat the meal I prepare, so I thought I had raised them to that point. I also need to work so I can give them what they want. Once you become a parent, you realize all parents feel the same. It is truly heartbreaking when you cannot give your children what they need. I work hard so that does not happen."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.