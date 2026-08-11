Choi Dong-seok, Divorced from Park Ji-yoon, Sighs Alone at His Jeju Island Home After Sending the Kids Away Two Months Ago

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster Choi Dong-seok shared an update after returning to his home on Jeju Island about two months after leaving for Seoul for his schedule.

On the 11th, Choi Dong-seok posted about his daily life after returning to his home on Jeju Island through social media.

He said he had "sent the kids away two months ago and rushed off to Seoul without even being able to tidy up," explaining why he had left the house empty for nearly two months.

He added, "I got back late last night after being called out by acquaintances right after arriving yesterday, and I couldn't even go home. The house was like a sauna and a mess," describing the condition of the home he returned to after a long time.

Signs of long neglect were still clearly visible throughout the house. Looking at the pile of cleaning he had to do, Choi Dong-seok showed his frustration.

He confessed, "I'm too tired to clean. I wash up and clean as soon as I wake up, but there's still so much left to do. I feel like my blood sugar is dropping, so I need to eat something..."

The next morning, he finally started cleaning himself. Along with the caption "This morning's scene," Choi Dong-seok shared photos of himself tidying up the house.

As he cleaned the home he had not visited in a long time, he said, "It feels like I'm in someone else's house after leaving it empty for two months. My back hurts, so even the vacuum feels heavy." The images also showed the strain of handling household chores alone as he pushed the vacuum and cleaned room by room despite back pain.

Choi Dong-seok has recently been receiving treatment for a herniated disc and is also taking care of his health. Even so, he has been continuing his daily life by personally cleaning the home he left unattended for an extended period.

Meanwhile, Choi Dong-seok married Park Ji-yoon, his fellow KBS announcer, in 2009, and they have one son and one daughter. The two went their separate ways after 14 years of marriage through divorce mediation in 2023.

Park Ji-yoon currently has parental rights and custody of the children, while Choi Dong-seok meets them regularly through visitation rights.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.