Tei Reveals Why He Took a Three-Year Hiatus: "I Had to Say Goodbye to a Manager Who Was Like an Older Brother" ('Playlist 109')

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] 'Playlist 109' will share deeply personal stories from a range of guests, including Tei and Cha In-pyo. The show will feature candid confessions they had long kept to themselves, unexpected encounters that bring laughter, and live performances of 'songs that helped them endure' that move the heart.

In episode 4 of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s 'The Song That Got Me Through Today - Playlist 109' (planned by Choi Haeng-ho / directed by Lee Min-ji, Heo Ja-yoon, and Kim Sung-nyeon / hereafter 'Playlist 109' and 'Pli109'), which airs tonight at 9 p.m. on Tuesday the 11th, the three hosts Lee Seok-hoon, Yi Kang, and Dindin will search for the songs that helped them get through life and the stories behind them. Here are the key points to watch for in the episode.

Key point 1. Tei reveals the painful past that forced him to stop his activities, a story he had rarely spoken about.

Singer Tei opens up about a heartbreaking chapter of his life that had been hidden behind his bright energy. He honestly recounts why he suddenly halted his career when he was receiving great love as a ballad singer, sharing a story he had not easily brought up before.

He speaks about the period of avoidance he went through after losing his manager, who had been like an older brother, as well as the feelings he kept buried in his heart for years. Tei says that period lasted as long as three years, and adds, "It felt like I was gaining hope that I could enjoy things again in a new way when I was struggling." He then reveals the 'song that helped him endure.'

Key point 2. A first for 'Playlist 109'! Who is the special guest who left the three hosts stunned?

While Tei is having a deep conversation about his 'song that helped him endure,' a surprise guest no one expected suddenly appears. Lee Kang is left speechless by the unexpected arrival and says, "I got goosebumps," unable to hide his shock, while the other members also jump to their feet to welcome the guest.

In particular, Tei is visibly moved by the guest's appearance and says, "Life really is a gift." The identity of the surprise guest who touched Tei's heart is drawing curiosity.

Key point 3. From Lee Seok-hoon to Cha In-pyo, live performances of 'songs that helped them endure' are set to move hearts.

After hearing the guest's painful story, Lee Seok-hoon reinterprets Choi Yu-ri's 'SOOP,' the guest's song of endurance, in his own style and offers warm comfort. Lee Seok-hoon previously drew intense attention when his live performance of 'I Still Love You a Lot' surpassed 1 million views in a short time in episode 1, and anticipation is building over what kind of emotion he will bring this time with 'SOOP.'

Meanwhile, actor Cha In-pyo's candid confession and special stage will also be unveiled. He shares the family circumstances that forced him to choose immigration to the United States in the past, as well as the hardships he faced while struggling to make a living in an unfamiliar country.

He will then sing the song that helped him endure that difficult period. To complete the special stage, Cha In-pyo performs with strong support from trusted allies. The three hosts were reportedly left in awe by the sincerity of the performance, raising expectations even higher.

Episode 4 of MBC's 'The Song That Got Me Through Today - Playlist 109,' featuring the story behind Tei's hiatus, the surprise guest who shocked everyone, and the heart-moving live performances of 'songs that helped them endure' by Lee Seok-hoon and Cha In-pyo, airs tonight at 9 p.m. on Tuesday the 11th.

'Playlist 109' is a nationwide project to collect 'songs that helped people endure,' gathering the songs that lifted people back up during hard times and the personal stories behind them to complete a 109-song playlist.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.