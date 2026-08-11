Is This Really Noh Yoo-min After Losing 30 kg? His Fuller Face Surprises Fans... A Dramatically Changed Update

[Sportschosun Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Noh Yoo-min, who lost 30 kg and has maintained his weight for a long time, has been spotted with a changed face.

On the 11th, Noh Yoo-min's wife, Lee Myeong-cheon, shared a video on her SNS showing the family working in her mother's plum orchard.

Along with the video, Lee said, "You start sweating the moment you stand still... plums, peaches, nectarines, and even zucchini. My mom does this all year round... She's amazing, really," expressing her affection for her mother, who continues to work on the farm.

In the video, Lee Myeong-cheon and Noh Yoo-min shouted energetically before the plum harvest began, "We'll be back after picking plums for the next two hours. Bye~ Fighting!"

The two then headed into the field and picked plums under the scorching weather. About two hours later, they reappeared with flushed faces and messy hair. Their sweat-soaked finish drew smiles, while the sight of the family working up a sweat together also warmed hearts.

In particular, Noh Yoo-min's changed appearance drew attention in the video. Compared with his slimmer look in the past, his face appeared somewhat fuller. As he is known to have maintained his weight loss for a long time, interest has focused on his latest update.

Noh Yoo-min previously drew attention in 2022 when he shared before-and-after photos of his weight loss on his SNS. At the time, he compared himself at 98 kg with his appearance after losing 30 kg, which sparked major interest.

He was reportedly advised to take his health seriously after his weight rose to 98 kg in 2015, which led him to decide to go on a diet. With help from a diet specialist company, he succeeded in losing 30 kg in just three months.

He later drew even more attention by saying he had maintained the lost weight for a long period. Once concerned about his health because of rapid weight gain, he has continued to keep his transformed look through steady management, and this latest update is also drawing fans' interest.

Meanwhile, Noh Yoo-min has been working as a barista after earning a first-class barista certification, and he is also actively running a cafe business.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.