Ha Young's Great-Grandfather Controversy: An Interview on the Eve of National Liberation Day of Korea... What Will She Say Directly?

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[Sportschosun, Jo Min-jeong] An apology was issued on her birthday, and now she has an interview scheduled on the eve of National Liberation Day of Korea.

Actress Ha Young is drawing attention as she is set to hold an official interview one day before National Liberation Day of Korea amid controversy over pro-Japanese activities involving her great-grandfather, Ahn Sang-ho. After her agency corrected its earlier position and apologized, all eyes are on whether Ha Young will speak publicly for the first time and how she will respond to related questions.

Ha Young is scheduled to hold a roundtable interview for Netflix's series "Our Sticky Love" at 1 p.m. on the 14th in Samcheong-dong, Seoul. It is an official promotional event planned after the show's release, but the recent controversy over her family background has raised the likelihood that questions about the issue will dominate the session.

The interview is drawing even more attention because it will take place just one day before the 15th, National Liberation Day of Korea. With the controversy over pro-Japanese conduct during the Japanese colonial period still ongoing, the timing carries strong historical symbolism.

The controversy began when Ha Young introduced her family as a "fourth-generation family of doctors" on the KBS2 variety show "Problem Child in House," which aired on the 7th.

At the time, Ha Young said, "My great-grandfather was one of the first doctors to open a Western-style clinic in Hanyang after studying Western medicine in Japan," and also mentioned that he had treated Emperor Gojong. Later, online users identified her great-grandfather as the colonial-era doctor Ahn Sang-ho, and related records quickly resurfaced. In particular, reports that Ahn Sang-ho was listed in 1916 as a council member of the pro-Japanese Daejeong Friendship Association, as well as an article about him published in 1918 in Maeil Sinbo, the newspaper of the Government-General of Chōsen, fueled the controversy over his alleged pro-Japanese activities.

The initial response also came under fire.

On the 10th, Ha Young's agency, Vistus Entertainment, issued a statement denying the allegations in effect, saying that "there are parts that are not true." However, the next day, the 11th, which was also Ha Young's birthday, it released additional findings and corrected its earlier position.

The agency said, "We have confirmed that records do in fact exist showing that Mr. Ahn Sang-ho, Ha Young's great-grandfather, was listed as a council member of the Daejeong Friendship Association in 1916." It added, "We sincerely apologize for causing confusion by hastily responding that the allegations were untrue without sufficient verification." The agency continued, "Actress Ha Young is also feeling deeply burdened by the unintended controversy," and added, "We will take this matter to heart and approach the future with greater caution and humility."

Coincidentally, as the controversy continues, Ha Young is still expected to attend Netflix's promotional schedule for "Our Sticky Love" as planned. The series has drawn attention by ranking near the top of Netflix Korea's daily Top 10 shortly after its release, but at her first official interview, questions about the great-grandfather controversy and the agency's reversal of its stance are likely to take center stage rather than the drama itself.

Since Ha Young herself has not yet made a direct statement about the controversy, interest is growing over whether this interview, held on the eve of National Liberation Day of Korea, will become her first public response.

Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.