"Moon Ji-in's Husband" Kim Ki-ri Reveals 5-Day-Old Son: "I'm Happy Just Knowing My Wife and Baby Are Healthy"

[Sportschosun Lee Woo-joo] Actor Kim Ki-ri shared his heartfelt feelings after becoming a father to a son.

On the 11th, Kim said, "We started as friends, became lovers, then husband and wife, and now we are parents. It still doesn't feel real, and every day in the hospital is a blur, but I am just so grateful and happy that my wife and baby are healthy. I will fully enjoy this moment. First, I will do my best to help my wife recover and prepare for Life's successful debut on Earth."

He added, "I do love the baby very much, but 100 percent of my love belongs to my wife." He also expressed his affection for Moon Ji-in, saying, "Ji-in, I will never split that 100 in half. I will love Life with 100 plus more."

Along with his emotional message, Kim also revealed a tiny photo of his son Life's feet. After news broke that Moon Ji-in had delivered safely, many colleagues, including Kim Min-kyung and Hong Yoon-hwa, sent their congratulations.

Meanwhile, Kim Ki-ri and Moon Ji-in welcomed their son on the 7th. The couple married in May 2024 and later went through the pain of a miscarriage. They announced the pregnancy in February and received many congratulations.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.