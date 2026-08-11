Maeng Seung-ji reveals unexpected side effect of hair-loss treatment... "Hair grew on my forehead, it’s absurd but I like it"

[Sportschosun | Kim Jun-seok] Broadcaster Maeng Seung-ji said she experienced an unexpected change after starting to use a hair-loss treatment to manage hair thinning.

After the liquid she applied to her scalp ran down to her forehead, fine hairs began to grow there.

On the 10th, Maeng Seung-ji shared her experience on her social networking service, saying, "My salon teacher told me that even if you don’t have hair loss, it’s better to start hair-loss care early, so I bought a hair-loss treatment at the pharmacy and have been using it for a month and a half."

She said she was not starting the treatment because she already had hair loss. Instead, she explained that she began scalp care early after people around her recommended it.

Maeng Seung-ji said an unexpected situation arose because she was using a liquid product.

She explained, "Because the medicine is liquid, I would wipe off the little bit that ran down onto my forehead and go to sleep, but one day I suddenly noticed fine hairs growing on my forehead."

In a video she shared, Maeng Seung-ji also showed the area around her forehead and emphasized, "I didn’t get a fringe perm!" The screen also included the caption, "After applying hair-loss treatment, hair grew on my forehead."

She also appeared surprised by the unexpected change. Maeng Seung-ji laughed and said, "Isn’t it so amazing? Haha. It’s absurd, but I like it."

In particular, Maeng Seung-ji tied her hair back in the video, fully exposing her forehead and hairline as she showed the fine hairs herself, drawing attention.

However, what Maeng Seung-ji shared was simply her personal experience after using a specific product.

Because usage methods and precautions can vary depending on the type and ingredients of a hair-loss treatment, it would be difficult to expect the same effect based on Maeng Seung-ji’s case alone.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.